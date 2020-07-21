Oklahoma City-County Health Dept. exploring possibility of recording its own infectious disease data

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City County Health Department is looking into the possibility of getting infectious disease information sent straight to them from healthcare providers.

Right now, it’s reported to the state first.

As KFOR reported – the state has said for the last two days a decline in new COVID-19 cases is due to a technical issue.

City-County Health officials tell News 4 by getting the numbers for their county first, they could help you find out sooner if you’ve been exposed to a case.

OCCHD officials say delays in finding out about positive cases delays things like contact tracing – meaning residents could be unknowingly spreading the virus.

“The data should still go to the state,” said LToya Knighten with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department. “The state has to be aware of what’s happening collectively as a state but we want to be able to have access to that data at the same time as the state does.”

Knighten says even aside from the state’s technical issues Sunday and Monday – daily numbers haven’t provided a real-time snapshot of the virus spread.

“Unfortunately because delays in the data being reported, because of backlogs at the labs – when you look at the daily case rate, unless you go back about 4 or 5 days or so those cases are going to keep coming in,” she said.

Right now, Knighten says Oklahoma does not have a statewide health information exchange so what they’re proposing is uncharted territory. Cost and policy change could be factors but this is a life-and-death concern.

“We again want to remind everyone this is a 100-year pandemic,” said Knighten. “None of us have ever dealt with anything like this in our lifetime and I think we’re certainly working to improve as we go along.”

The State Health Department sent News 4 the following statement:

Due to technical difficulties related to data automation, case counts for Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 are low and do not reflect real-time data. The same technical glitch occurred on June 5 and June 18 and the issue was resolved on both occasions within 24 hours.

When the technical issue is resolved, people can expect to see a significant bulk increase in the number of new cases reported that does not reflect an increase in the rate of infection.

OSDH and other public health officials throughout the nation are dealing with outdated data systems and are often dependent on fax machines and manual data entry. OSDH is in the midst of an upgrade to the Public Health Investigation and Disease Detection of Oklahoma (PHIDDO) disease reporting system that will make the date entry process more efficient.

On June 30, the State announced CARES Act funding was being prioritized towards modernizing the manual data entry system currently in place for COVID-19.

“OSDH is highly focused on COVID-19 testing, effectively tracing cases and ensuring those individuals who test positive are quarantined as quickly as possible before they spread the virus to others,” said interim Commissioner Lance Frye. “We recognize the significant issues we’ve experienced in the past and are working to eliminate them by incorporating new technology to enhance the current system as we work towards a long-term solution.”

Recent Headlines: