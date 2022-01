OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR): Oklahoma City Fire received a call around 7:10am about a fatal structure fire near the 74th block and Hiwassee Rd.

A smoke alarm woke up the family, three people were living in the home, two of them made it out ok but a 50 year old male did not.

OKC fire pulled the man out of the home, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was announced dead when arriving to the hospital.

This fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story