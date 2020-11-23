Oklahoma City firefighters battle large house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters battled a large house fire in southwest Oklahoma City late Sunday night.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 44th and Portland.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
They were able to get control of the blaze quickly.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.
At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
