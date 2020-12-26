Oklahoma City firefighters receive initial COVID-19 vaccines

OKCFD Fire Chief Richard Kelley and Local 157 Union President Cameron Weems receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. The fire department received its first 500 Moderna vaccines on Christmas Day. (Oklahoma City Fire Department)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department received 500 Moderna coronavirus vaccines on Christmas Day to administer to fire department personnel.

Members of OKCFD’s COVID-19 Medical Unit will follow a schedule to administer the vaccines on December 26th, 27th and 28th.

Although 500 vaccines is not enough to cover every firefighter who wished to be vaccinated, OKCFD says it’s a positive start.

The delivery of the vaccines comes shortly after the passing of Major Andy Davis, a 20-year veteran of the fire department who lost his battle with COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.

Veteran Oklahoma City firefighter who exemplified excellence dies while battling COVID-19

Corporal A.J. Davis of Fire Station 6C, nephew of Major Andy Davis and son of Deputy Chief Tony Davis, was the first firefighter to be vaccinated.

Corporal A.J. Davis, nephew of Major Andy Davis, receives the department’s first vaccine.

Corporal A.J. Davis, nephew of Major Andy Davis, receives the department’s first vaccine.

Latest Stories