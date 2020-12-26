Oklahoma City firefighters receive initial COVID-19 vaccines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department received 500 Moderna coronavirus vaccines on Christmas Day to administer to fire department personnel.
Members of OKCFD’s COVID-19 Medical Unit will follow a schedule to administer the vaccines on December 26th, 27th and 28th.
Although 500 vaccines is not enough to cover every firefighter who wished to be vaccinated, OKCFD says it’s a positive start.
The delivery of the vaccines comes shortly after the passing of Major Andy Davis, a 20-year veteran of the fire department who lost his battle with COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.
Veteran Oklahoma City firefighter who exemplified excellence dies while battling COVID-19
Corporal A.J. Davis of Fire Station 6C, nephew of Major Andy Davis and son of Deputy Chief Tony Davis, was the first firefighter to be vaccinated.
