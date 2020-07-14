Oklahoma City Human Rights Commission Task Force formed

Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is seen from the air, July 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City task force is one step closer to drafting a proposal to reinstate a local Human Rights Commission.

Mayor David Holt created the task force and named the three co-chairs – Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice, Maurianna Adams and Dr. Quintin Hughes, Sr. – who will lead the group as it drafts a proposal for the City Council.

The task force will propose a formal framework to reinstate the Human Rights Commission.

The City of Oklahoma City had one for more than 30 years until, in 1996, the City Council dissolved it. It provided guidance to the Council on civil rights, discrimination and other issues.

The members of the task force are:

The co-chairs may add more participants as needed.