Oklahoma City Human Rights Commission Task Force formed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City task force is one step closer to drafting a proposal to reinstate a local Human Rights Commission.
Mayor David Holt created the task force and named the three co-chairs – Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice, Maurianna Adams and Dr. Quintin Hughes, Sr. – who will lead the group as it drafts a proposal for the City Council.
The task force will propose a formal framework to reinstate the Human Rights Commission.
The City of Oklahoma City had one for more than 30 years until, in 1996, the City Council dissolved it. It provided guidance to the Council on civil rights, discrimination and other issues.
The members of the task force are:
- Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice (co-chair)
- Maurianna Adams (co-chair)
- Dr. Quintin Hughes, Sr. (co-chair)
- Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon
- Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone
- Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher
- State Rep. Chelsey Branham
- Sharda Allen
- Tasneem Al-Michael
- Lt. Miguel Baez
- Dr. Andrea Benjamin
- Maj. Vashina Butler
- Maj. Tink Collins
- Valerie Couch
- Raven Crisp
- Rev. Larry Crudup
- Maziel Dani
- Brandi Davis
- Day’Quann Ervin
- Cynthia Garcia
- David Hall
- Anna Harman
- Rabbi Vered Harris
- Melvin Harris
- Jason Henderson
- Dr. Marsha Dempsey Herron
- Deborah Jenkins
- JessicaRose Johnson
- Laura Lang
- Gabriel Morales
- Ebony Muhammed
- Ayanna Najuma
- Cyndi Nguyen
- Thuan Nguyen
- Saché Primeaux-Shaw
- Seth Rott
- Adam Soltani
- Angelica Villalobos
- Stan West
- Dr. Angel Wilson
The co-chairs may add more participants as needed.