Oklahoma City man dies from injuries suffered in crash on Interstate 44

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 68-year-old Oklahoma City man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash on Monday.

Robert L. Capps died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Capps was driving a 1999 Toyota 4Runner north on Interstate 44 at approximately 4:04 p.m. when he went off the right side of the road in the area of Southwest 59th Street in Oklahoma City. The vehicle then rolled down an embankment and came to rest on its roof, according to the news release.

He was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center.

“Unsafe lane change” was the cause of the crash, the news release states.