Oklahoma City man guilty in abuse/neglect of 83-year-old mother’s 2019 death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man charged with abuse, neglect and murder was officially convicted on Thursday.

Carlton Nault is accused of abusing and neglecting his 83-year-old mother– ultimately leading to her death.

The jury deliberated for over two hours and ultimately found Nault guilty of assault and abuse– but not guilty of murder.

Nault was charged with a handful of crimes in June of 2019— including abuse, neglect of a vulnerable adult and second-degree murder.

He was taken into custody after his northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex reported a woman could be heard yelling from inside his apartment.

“There was a woman yelling, ‘Stop hurting me,’” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department told News 4 back in 2019.

That woman turned out to be his mother– 83-year-old Mari Lee Miller.

Body cam footage shows the moment when officers first responded to Nault’s apartment.

“What’s going on?” “Nothing, I was watching tv, taking a nap.” “OK. Is your mom in here?” “Yeah, she’s taking a nap too.” “Can I talk to your mom? Make sure she’s ok?”

Nault initially resisting.

“Momma!” Nault said. “Come out of the apartment. Momma! Come out of the apartment.”

An officer then pulled him out of the doorway.

The apartment was found in a deplorable state with feces and urine in every room. There was no food or running water and Nault’s mother’s bed was covered in feces and black mold. She was found severely injured.

His mother died just a few days later.

On Thursday, the state showing images of her bruises and the living conditions to jurors.

“He had mistreated her to the point where she had to be taken to the hospital. She had lacerations on her head and face where she had been either beaten or struck with items,” Knight said.

During closing arguments, the jury finding Nault guilty of abuse or neglect by a caretaker. As for 2nd degree murder– not guilty.

Nault was also charged with abuse and neglect of his mother back in 2011.

Today the jury sentenced him to 55 years in prison.