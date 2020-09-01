Oklahoma City mask mandate extended to Oct. 20

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — OKC’s mask mandate that was set to expire on September 8th has now been extended to October 20th, following a vote by the city council.

“I can support October 20th,” Councilman Todd Stone, Ward 4, said during Tuesday’s virtual OKC city council meeting.

During that meeting, councilors discussed a new expiration date for the city-wide mask mandate requiring masks in indoor spaces, originally set to expire on September 8th.

They talked about an October 20th as a new expiration date, after November 30th was previously suggested.

“The overwhelming majority of people were for the mask, but there are many people who are concerned about extending this out for a lengthy period of time,” Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 8, said.

“I’m not going to support limiting this. We know what we need to do. I’m sad it’s even at our doorstep in the first place,” Councilman James Cooper, Ward 2, said, pushing for a longer extension.

“Mayor, is it possible to actually hear from our citizens?” Councilwoman Nikki Nice, Ward 7, asked.

That lead to public comment from citizens on both sides of the issue.

“The sky is not falling. We do not need a mandate to protect us from ourselves,” Terry Womack said.

“If we have a big outbreak, which we will without a mask ordinance, in my view, we are going to overwhelm our hospitals,” Dr. Mary Sheets said.

Ultimately, the October 20th extension passed by a 6-3 vote.

That wasn’t the case though for a suggested amendment by Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, Ward 6, to eliminate the current exemption for religious activities and update the language for work places.

“I’m asking that we not tinker with this. I’m going to oppose this,” Stonecipher said.

“Respectfully, I would like to insert that we’ve already tinkered with the ordinance when you included exceptions not based on science. So, I’m trying to tinker with it to create exceptions that are based on science and there are plenty of elderly people who are attending religious services right now who are not protected under this current ordinance,” Hamon replied.

Councilwoman Nikki Nice chimed in agreeing with Hamon’s points.

“The Serious 5 and Serious 6 have include religious gatherings or church gatherings and I can tell you right now, I know of a small church where pretty much almost all were impacted and tested positive, at least the pastor and quite a few members,” Nice said. “When people come in and sit down, they take their mask off. So, that is alarming to me and I do know of others who have tested positive and still went to church.”

The amendment ultimately failed 3-6.

“For now this seems to be working, so I’m glad we are going to continue it,” Mayor David Holt said.

The extension goes into effect at midnight on September 8th. It now also includes an exemption for those communicating with the deaf community or people hard of hearing.

