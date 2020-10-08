Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon volunteers with special needs get their time in the sun

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon had a few setbacks this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the marathon is on, and a group of special volunteers helped make the Race to Remember happen.

The Wings Special Needs Community pitched in by helping stuff more than 10,000 marathon boxes that were shipped out to runners.

Memorial Marathon staff members showed their gratitude by treating Wings members to a little fun run of their own, a moment of normalcy during an unusual time, complete with runners boxes, medals and shirts.

While the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is all virtual this year, the goal is still the same – running to remember the 168 people killed during the terrorist truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995, those who survived and those changed forever.

You can watch the Wings Special Needs Community’s day in the sun in the above video.

