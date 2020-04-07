Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum launches virtual hope trunk, educational tools for remote learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – School looks very different these days, so the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum has put together several age-appropriate educational online resources to share the story of the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing, during this 25th Anniversary year.

Virtual Hope Trunk — Content in curated trunks are built around a theme or lesson in this online resource. The first lesson teaches the Looking Back Thinking Forward story of the Memorial. The Virtual Archives allows research on an assortment of objects, artifacts and videos without ever leaving your house.

Darci Lynne Farmer, America’s Got Talent winner, reads “A Day To Remember” introducing the story about what happened on April 19, 1995, the heroes and the Memorial to young children.

There are several lesson plans also available on the Memorial Museum website including Evidence: What Story Does It Tell, Cooperation, Resilience and the Survivor Tree.