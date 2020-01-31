Oklahoma City orthodontist teams up with charity to provide braces to those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While having that perfect smile is something that everyone dreams of, it can be unattainable for some families just trying to make-ends-meet.

Now, a local orthodontist is teaming up to change smiles across the state.

Dr. Kolton Erickson of Red Dirt Orthodontics has partnered with ‘Smile for a Lifetime’ to provide four orthodontic scholarships a year to Oklahoma residents between the ages of 11-years-old and 21-years-old who would normally not be able to afford orthodontic treatment.

“Everyone deserves to smile confidently no matter what their budget is. I’m privileged to be in a position to make that a possibility for those in need,” Dr. Erickson said.

Red Dirt Orthodontics is currently accepting applications for the new year. Applicants must be Oklahoma residents with a medical need for orthodontic treatment whose current financial circumstances are holding them back from receiving treatment.

All interested applicants must apply here no later than Feb. 29 to qualify.

