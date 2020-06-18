Oklahoma City Philharmonic hosting annual fundraiser with virtual show house option

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Philharmonic and the Orchestra League are getting creative this year for an annual fundraiser.

In response to COVID-19 concerns, the organizations are hosting a virtual show house tour option for the 47th Annual Symphony Show House.

Patrons have the option to select the Premium Experience Ticket, which will feature an exclusive, designer led virtual tour link with the bonus of one free show house ticket.

“This HGTV style tour is fun and quirky, featuring several designers who will welcome you into their rooms and share their unique vision. It’s fun to see the collaborative spirit the designers’ share that culminates in one fantastic Hollywood Hills style home,” said Susan Webb, director of marketing.

All tour tickets, designer sales, pop up boutique sales and even the sale of the whole house will benefit the music education and community engagement programs for the OKCPHIL.

“As the world shifts around us, let us not forget the strides and growth our performing arts have made in recent years in OKC. This is only possible with YOUR participation, enthusiasm and patronage! This is one way to support our mission to provide inspiration and joy through orchestral music to our community,” said Webb.

The Symphony Show House is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until June 28 with the first hour reserved for at-risk visitors.

This completely renovated property includes a brand-new custom pool and half-basketball court. Remodeled by the locally-owned-and-operated A-List Construction, the house boasts nearly 8,000 square feet with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling commercial windows, marble, steel and rustic wood beams.

The home is located at 2737 Guilford Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 and is listed with Wyatt Poindexter Group of KW Luxury Homes International for $3,250,000.

To purchase tickets, visit the Oklahoma City Philharmonic’s website.