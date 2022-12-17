OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a person with a machete.

The suspect had an active Oklahoma County warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was later identified as Jose Estaban Lui Paredes.

Police had been searching for this man for over two months before he was caught.

In mid-September officers were called to Southeast Oklahoma where officers were informed a man known by the street name of “Picasso” had assaulted him with a machete.

Another assault in connection to “Picasso” happened back in early October.

According to this affidavit, officers were called to South Stonewall Avenue in reference to someone who was stabbed.

The victim had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, back and face.

He told police the suspect accused him of stealing his tools and said the suspect’s street name was “Picasso”.

Detectives were able to match the description provided and found body cam footage of “Picasso” from a stolen vehicle incident that happened back in early June.

That’s when police identified him as Jose Estaban Lui Paredes.

Officers located him December 14th on East Reno Ave which led to a foot chase.

Oklahoma City Police ultimately caught him, and he was arrested.

Paredes was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on his warrant and his bail is set at $300,000.