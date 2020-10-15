Oklahoma City police asking for public help in locating shooting suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police officials are calling upon the public for information that will help them apprehend the suspects connected to a shooting in late September.

Police posted a notice on social media regarding a shooting that occurred at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Southwest 68th Street and found that one person had been shot.

“[The] victim was standing in front of his residence when he was shot,” police said.

Police were not able to obtain video of the shooting, and they are asking for the public’s help.

“Investigators are hopeful that someone who heard or saw something will come forward with info,” police said.

The suspects, who are described as either Hispanic or Black males approximately 17-19 years old, may have been checking and breaking into vehicles in the area early that morning, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com. The case number is 20-74555.

“Tipsters can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward,” police said.

