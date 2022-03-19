OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department came into contact with three men who pulled guns on officers near Bricktown early Saturday morning.

The three men fled the scene, resulting in a chase that brought police from 10th St. to an apartment complex near Lake Hefner.

The complex is located on the corner of Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood Circle.

One of the suspects was arrested on the scene, while the other two barricaded themselves into one of the apartments.

The status on the other two suspects is unknown, but the Oklahoma City Police Department has issued warrants out for their arrest.