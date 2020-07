OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating the death of a baby after the child was allegedly left in a hot car Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3700 block of SW 40th Place just before 5:00 p.m.

Officials with Oklahoma City police tell KFOR a 17-month-old was found deceased inside a car.

No other details are available at this time, this is a developing story.