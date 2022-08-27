OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide in North Oklahoma City near Northwest and North Santa Fe. A man was found dead near a homeless camp with obvious signs of foul play around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The body was found along the tree line on the north side of the turnpike along Kilpatrick service road. Detectives have been speaking with a person of interest, but no arrests or charges have been made yet.

“Somebody else from a nearby homeless and or within a homeless camp had discovered the deceased person,” said Detective John Lapuzza, Oklahoma City Police.

Oklahoma City Police have been working to figure out what lead to the person’s death.

“Investigators have responded as well as a medical examiner’s office. We’re currently trying to ascertain what happened, what led to the males passing and everything is ongoing investigation,” said Lapuzza.

So far, no one else has been hurt besides the victim.

“It’s just one victim right now,” said Lapuzza.

“At a later date, the medical examiner’s office will give a determination as to the manner of death and classify it as a homicide,” said Lapuzza.

If you have any information, you can contact Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers for a chance at a cash reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest or charges filed in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online at okccrimetips.com.

“If they do that, it’s kind of a larger homeless encampment out there. There could be the potential that somebody else might have some information that led to the victim’s demise,” said Lapuzza.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing and the Oklahoma City Police Department said they will release more details Monday.