Oklahoma City Police investigating after shooting leaves one dead, one in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

It happened near Northwest 98th and North Mustang Road around 6:30 Saturday night.

Police say there was a small group of people inside a house.

“When they arrived on scene they discovered numerous subjects had been shot at this residence,” Sgt. Jennifer Titus with Oklahoma City Police said.

According to police, two people were shot by the suspect. It is not clear what their relation is and whose house it is.

One victim died at the hospital. The other is in critical condition.

The suspect was also shot, but investigators aren’t sure at this point if the injury was self-inflicted. He is in custody, being treated at a hospital.

“We’re not completely clear if he did shoot himself or if he had been shot by somebody else,” Titus said.

Police are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.

“I’m not sure exactly if there was an argument that ensued or what then case was at this time,” Titus said.

The subjects involved have not been identified. The case is still under investigation.