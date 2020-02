OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Ralph Jefferson.

He was last seen in the area of West Hefner Road and North McKinley Avenue at 5:30 P.M. Jefferson was wearing a black hat, tan suede jacket, black shirt and light jeans.

He drives a blue 2010 Mazda with a license plate number of EGU270.

Jefferson is in danger of serious bodily injury or death. He has early onset dementia that he takes medication for as well as high blood pressure.