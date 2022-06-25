OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a dangerous armed robbery suspect who walked into a dispensary, shot at a worker, & held a customer at gunpoint.

This happened June 15th at Northeast 63rd street and Kelley.

The suspect came in and fired a shot into a wall, tossed a roll of duck take to the employee to start taping his legs together, and then telling a customer who walked in shortly after to do the same.

It is important to note no one was injured but police are calling him dangerous.

You get a good look at him in the video here.

The man took cash and merchandise and fled the scene.



“You get a really a pretty good look at him on the video. What he’s wearing, what he looks like, how he moves things along those lines. We don’t know who he is, though, at this point. So, any tips we could get from the public would be most helpful.” Gary Knight, Master Sergeant and Public Information Officer at Oklahoma City Police Department.

An employee at the dispensary store tells News 4 police found the man’s hat nearby, hopefully leading to DNA evidence.

When asking police if he is a threat to the public, Knight says, “Well, he walked in and robbed the store. So, I mean, I’ll let you draw your own conclusions from that.”

Anyone with information on this case should contact Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers.

“People can earn a cash reward through Crime Stoppers, up to $1,000 depending on the case,” said Knight.

You can visit okccrimetips.com if you have information on where this man may be or call (405)235-7300.