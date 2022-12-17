OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police need your help in a fatal hit and run case that happened over a month ago. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The hit and run that left one-woman dead happened back in early November, but police have had no leads and are asking for the public’s help.

Oklahoma City Police recently released new security cam footage that shows the car involved in the incident.

The victim was struck while crossing the roadway at Northwest First Terrace and North Penn Avenue just west of downtown Oklahoma City on November 2nd shortly after 9 p.m.

The victim is first seen waiting for traffic to pass before crossing the street. She stops at the center yellow line waiting for the right time to cross.

Before she could do that, the car hits her and drives off.

The vehicle appears to be a small white or silver car and should have significant front-end damage.

The victim sadly died days later.

“We have released video of the vehicle that we believe is involved in this crash that simply just kept driving, did not stop for whatever reason. We’re asking the public’s help in trying to identify the driver in this crash,” said Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police.

Footage from a nearby business also shows several other cars traveling past the victim before one driver stops to help.

“We believe that the vehicle appears to be a small light or white colored, possibly silver vehicle, possibly a Sedan. It’s really hard to tell from the video in the pictures. This video was taken from a nearby business, but the vehicle should have significant front-end damage as well,” said Quirk.

If you have any information please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, or call (405)235-7300.

Your anonymous tips could earn you up to $1,000.