OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are looking for a woman involved in a lottery ticket robbery at a local convince store.

Two women ran out of RN Quick Stop on August 16th just before 8:30 p.m. with an entire lottery ticket display over $1,000. Oklahoma City Police need your help identifying one of the suspects.

Police are looking for the woman holding the lottery ticket display which was taken right off the counter next to the cash register.

“We’ve identified the second female that did not have the lottery tickets, but we’re still trying to identify the female that did take the lottery tickets,” said Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police captain.

Possible charges these women may be facing is grand larceny since the tickets are worth a thousand dollars or more.

“I don’t know if she’s been charged with anything. I know we’ve identified her, so it’ll be up to the detective to follow through with the investigation and determine charges,” said Littlejohn.

The RN Quick Stop owner, Muhammad Anwar, said he is concerned with police response time to this incident. He said it will encourage more criminals to target stores in that area.

“Nobody showed up even after 2 hours. As a small business owner, this is very concerning and alarming for everybody, not just me to everybody else over here, too. You know, whenever this thing happened, and police didn’t respond back, criminals like that are going to have the upper hand,” said Muhammad Anwar, RN Quick Stop owner.

Anwar said crime has been up ticking in the area for the last three years.

“This will definitely encourage them that, you know, police not responding. Aren’t they supposed to do it as quickly as possible?,” said Anwar.

The owner says the lottery ticket display has since been replaced and the lottery commission has cancelled all of those tickets, so they are not usable.

Police say the women are not a threat to the public.

If you have any information on who the woman is or where she is, contact Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers for a chance at a cash reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest or charges filed in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online at okccrimetips.com.