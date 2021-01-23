Oklahoma City police officer, suspect injured during shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened near Northeast 50th and MLK.

Police say it started as a domestic call. The suspect shot the officer as he came to the door.

The suspect shot the officer in the chest and hand. The officer had his bulletproof vest on.

“During the exchange of gunfire, he was able to return gunfire,” Capt. Dan Stewart with Oklahoma City Police said.

The officer fired back, hitting the suspect twice in the lower part of his body.

It’s not clear how many shots were fired, but neighbors say it sounded like a dozen.

“It was like 12, 13 shots, like they were shooting back and forth at each other,” a neighbor said.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the house for about 10 or 15 minutes before coming back out.

“He was hollering, you could hear him hollering,” the neighbor said.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say domestic calls can entail very unexpected events.

“Domestic calls are probably the most significant calls where we have the least amount of information. Officers are walking into an unknown situation, they just really don’t know what to expect,” Stewart said. “This is a perfect example of a domestic call that was quote unquote routine that was not, that resulted in an officer being shot in the chest.”

Police have not yet identified the suspect.