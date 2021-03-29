Oklahoma City Police release additional details on officer-involved shooting during Oklahoma County Jail hostage situation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released additional information on the officer-involved shooting that took place during the hostage situation at Oklahoma County Jail over the weekend.

Inmates on the 10th floor were holding a detention officer hostage while demanding change and complaining about conditions inside the jail.

Oklahoma City police officers formed rescue teams and made entry into the pod on the 10th floor.

As officers entered the pod, officials say they encountered inmate Curtis Williams holding a makeshift weapon to the throat of the detention officer.

Curtis Montrell Williams via Oklahoma County Jail

Lt. Coy Gilbert and Officer Kevin Kuhlman discharged their firearms, killing Williams.

After Williams was shot, the officers recovered the hostage.

The injured hostage was transported to an area hospital. Authorities say his injuries were incurred by being beaten and stabbed by inmates while being held.

The investigation is still in the early stages.

Both officers have been placed on routine administrative leave.

One note involving the issues at the jail: Monday morning, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson scheduled an “invitation only” press conference to discuss his thoughts on the matter.

It was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday evening but only reporters hand-picked by the Sheriff would be allowed to attend.

While a KFOR News 4 reporter was invited to the event, we’ve decided against participating.

It is our belief that elected officials should *not* be allowed to decide which members of the press or the public they answer to.

We hope to bring you coverage of the Sheriff’s press conferences in the future as long as they are open and transparent in a manner that Oklahoma County voters and our viewers have come to expect.