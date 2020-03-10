Oklahoma City police release body camera footage from deadly officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released video of a fatal officer-involved shooting from January.

As police were searching for a suspect connected to an Amber Alert, they spotted a man carrying a knife.

Investigators say they confronted the man, identified as Samuel Lanham, and told him to drop the knife. However, he refused even after he was hit with bean bags and tazed.

"Bean bag, bean bag! Put it down, drop the knife, drop the knife, put it down," an officer is heard saying on the body cam video.

In the video, officers are seen firing several bean bag rounds at Lanham before they opened fire.

Lanham later died at the hospital.

The officers involved in the shooting have since been cleared and are back on duty.