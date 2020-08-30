Oklahoma City Police searching for missing 10-year-old child

Oklahoma City Police shared this photo of missing child, Jeremiah Sykes, Sunday afternoon. August 30, 2020.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say they are searching for a child after he walked away from his home Sunday morning.

According to police, Jeremiah Sykes, 10, left his home near Northeast 36th Street and Kelley Avenue this morning and has not been seen since. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, green shorts and Crocs. Sykes is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Authorities added that Sykes has a medical condition that requires daily medication.

If you know where he is, call 911 immediately.

