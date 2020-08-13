Oklahoma City police searing for missing 1-year-old girl, asking for public’s help

One-year-old Kaylee is missing in Oklahoma City, and police need help locating her.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing one-year-old girl.

Police are trying to locate one-year-old Kaylee, who is believed to be with a Hispanic male family member in the area of SE 15th Street and High, according to a missing child notice that was posted on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s official Facebook page.

The parent who spoke with police said Kaylee and the family member are believed to be on foot in the area.

Anyone who sees Kaylee or knows of her whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.