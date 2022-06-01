OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several pools around the city are experiencing lifeguard shortages as summer break approaches.

Right now, Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation only has about half of the lifeguards they need.

The Family Aquatic Center pools open this weekend but will be closed every Monday this summer because of the lack of lifeguards.

“Our community pools open Tuesday through Sunday starting on the 14th of June… So, our plan right now is that we are pushing forward to have everything open and to work on that we will assess the community pools as those approach opening on the 14th. We have plenty of lifeguards to operate the FAC’s, though, at this time, and we have enough in the queue that we feel confident that the community pools will open on time,” said Mason Williams, unit operations supervisor for athletics, aquatics and fitness with OKC parks.

In the past, Oklahoma City Parks and Rec was a lifeguard training hub for other suburb pools, but instead, this year they are focusing on getting the pools open on time.

“If you have no experience at all, we’re hiring lifeguards. As long as you can swim, we’ll train you everything,” said Williams.

Over at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City, lifeguards make up most of the staff and they’re having trouble too.

“So, for the summer season at Hurricane Harbor OKC, we do try to hire and strive for at least a count of 500 team members just for the summer season only at this waterpark. We’ve seen it come and go but as schools open up, we see a little bit more of a lift there. As, you know, kids become more available,” said Aileen Garcia, marketing & public relations manager at Frontier City & Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City.

Hurricane Harbor offers free lifeguard training and certification if you’re interested in applying.

If you’re looking for a summer job and would like to become a lifeguard at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City, click here.

Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation hopes to hire 80 lifeguards by mid-June. The pay is between 13 and 15 dollars an hour. You must be 16 years old or older to apply. You can apply for that position here.