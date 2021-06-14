Oklahoma City Public Schools announces $3K signing bonus for bilingual educators

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Public Schools is recruiting teachers and now if you are bilingual you could qualify for a one-time bonus of $3,00.

You must be a new teacher for the district for the 2021-2022 school year and be bilingual in Spanish, Vietnamese, or Burmese.

Current certification in the appropriate subject area is required, and individuals must provide proof of having passed a district-recognized and approved language proficiency exam.

“Our diverse student population is a huge part of what makes OKCPS special. While we have more than 62 languages spoken in our district, our three most common in addition to English are Spanish, Vietnamese and Burmese; and we know that having an instructor who is fluent in these languages benefits our students academically, socially and emotionally,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “We are always looking for talented, dedicated individuals to join our team. If you believe that all children deserve access to a world class education and want to work alongside the best teachers in Oklahoma, we would love for you to join Team OKCPS.”

Additionally, OKCPS teachers have the highest average salaries in Oklahoma.

You can apply online.

Salary and benefits include some of the following:

Salary of $41,500 plus health benefits of up to $7,390.80. In addition, OKCPS also pays for the employee’s portion of Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement adding an additional 7% to our compensation package for a total minimum of $51,795.80.

24 pay periods in a contract year, so employees receive a paycheck even during summer break

Paid Health Insurance

Paid Life Insurance