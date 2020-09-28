Oklahoma City #SaveOurChildren advocate jailed, accused in baby’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was arrested for the murder of a baby Friday; now, a look at his social media is suggesting possible hypocrisy on his part.

The baby, 10-month-old Paisley Cearly, was taken to an emergency clinic by her mother Friday.

Medical professionals called police and discovered she had sustained multiple significant injuries while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, Joshua Jennings. There was also evidence of older injuries on the child.

Police did not disclose what her injuries were. That information won’t be released until the medical examiner performs an autopsy.

“Upon talking to the doctor, there’s no way the injuries could have occurred accidentally,” said Oklahoma City Police Msgt. Gary Knight.

Police said the alleged abuse occurred at an apartment near SW 5th St. and Mustang Rd.

Jennings advocates against the harm of kids on his Facebook page. He has posted and shared several posts condemning physical and sexual child abusers, all with #SaveOurChildren.

Meanwhile, the child he was tasked with caring for died Saturday allegedly as a result of his abuse.

His charge has since upgraded from child abuse to first-degree murder.

“Upon interviewing the man, Joshua Jennings, he was then booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of child abuse. The child later died so that charge would be amended to reflect murder in the first degree,” Msgt. Knight said.

