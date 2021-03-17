Oklahoma City seeks volunteers for LitterBlitz 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with OKC Beautiful are searching for volunteers to help with cleanup around the city during LitterBlitz 2021.

LitterBlitz is an annual April volunteer opportunity in Oklahoma City to clean up your little corner of the metro.

LitterBlitz takes place all of April. Volunteers pick a day in the month to clean up an area of their choosing within the city limits.

According to a Facebook post by Mayor David Holt, 2020’s LitterBlitz was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Participating in LitterBlitz is fun, especially for groups, and it makes our city a better place!” said Holt.

When volunteers sign up, OKC Beautiful will provide trash bags and gloves for the cleanup.

“At a time when citizens are feeling isolated and disconnected, LitterBlitz provides the opportunity to give back and reconnect with friends, neighbors, civic clubs, and coworkers as well as the environment in a safe and easy way,” said OKC Beautiful.