Oklahoma City street crews preparing for ice, snow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state leaders keep a close eye on the forecast, Oklahoma City street crews are preparing for a possible winter storm.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Oklahoma City street crews were pre-treating roads and bridges along the city’s snow routes.

Crews are also prepared for around-the-clock plowing and salting on the snow routes in case snow moves in overnight.

Although it’s best to stay inside and off the roads during winter weather, there are some who still have to be on the roadways.

Crews will begin working on snow routes continuously in 12-hour shifts until they are clear.

If you would like an interactive snow route map, the city has one on its website.