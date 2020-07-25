Oklahoma City Thunder star suffers concussion

ORLANDO, Fla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Thunder player suffered a concussion during a scrimmage Friday night.

Thunder forward Abdel Nader sustained a concussion during the Thunder’s 98-84 scrimmage victory against the Boston Celtics, according to a Thunder news release.

Nader has been placed on the NBA’s concussion protocol, the news release states.

Nader now begins the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol, in accordance with the NBA’s Concussion Policy.

“This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities,” the news release states. “There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.”

Nader is averaging 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game in 48 games with five starts this season, according to the news release.

