OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials announced a big blow for the Oklahoma City Thunder before the start of the regular season.

On Thursday, the team announced that forward Chet Holmgren has suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

As a result, Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season.

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season. We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation,” said Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In June, the Thunder drafted Holmgren from Gonzaga with the second overall pick.

Last year, Holmgren averaged 14 points, nine boards, and two assists a game for Gonzaga, while shooting 60 percent from the field.