Oklahoma City VA pantry receives 1,000 pound food donation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local veterans group made a substantial food donation to the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System’s food pantry as part of the VA’s current food drive.

The Piedmont Area Veteran Association donated over 1,000 pounds of food to the Oklahoma City VA’s pantry that will benefit veterans who are struggling to feed themselves and their families, according to an OKC VA news release.

“This is the fourth food drive held to collect food for Veterans and their families,” said Marlene Kupper, Occupational Therapy assistant and Food Drive coordinator at the OKCVAHCS. “This donation really helps us reach our goal and meet the needs of food-stressed Veterans.”

Photo Credit: Shawn Wolff, VA Visual Information specialist

Veterans who visit the OKC VA for an appointment are asked if they are eating well and if they are lacking in food. Veterans who do not think they will have enough food are put in contact with the VA’s Veteran Resource Center on NE 14th and Lottie Ave.

“Some Veterans are not aware of the opportunities and resources available to them,” Kupper said. “Recently I spoke to a 72-year-old Veteran who was struggling to plan for his meals and was unaware of the various services that could provide support.”

Photo Credit: Shawn Wolff, VA Visual Information specialist

The Piedmont Area Veteran Association donation and VA food drive is helping veterans who have to weigh spending money on food against spending money on rent or utilities.

“During our monthly meeting, we took a vote and it was unanimous to donate to the VA,” said Hoss Cooley, Marine Veteran and president of Piedmont Area Veteran Association. “We wanted to help our community and local Veterans who need the help. Our association is honored to be in a position where we can help fellow Veterans,” Cooley said.

Organizations and individuals who want to donate to the VA pantry can contact Marlene Kupper by phone at (405) 456-4136 or email at Marlene.Kupper@va.gov.