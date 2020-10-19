Oklahoma City Walk to End Alzheimer’s brought people to walk across the city

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Like other events in the past few months, Saturday morning’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s looked very different than before.

But that didn’t stop Oklahomans from getting out to support an important cause.

“It’s a very serious matter to address. It’s the one and only condition that is chronic but is also incurable,” said Dara Wanzer, OKC Walk Co-Chair.

Feet hit the pavement for the walk but this year’s event was a little less crowded.

“This event usually draws about 10,000 people down to Bicentennial Park to walk to end Alzheimer’s,” said David Wanzer, OKC Walk Co-Chair.

But just because thousands of people weren’t gathered in downtown Oklahoma City doesn’t mean people aren’t walking.

The event moved virtual, meaning people walked all over the metro, even in their own neighborhoods.

“In fact, we were really excited and it gave us the opportunity to put our creativity to its best use. So, it’s been a different year and this is a different experience but we’re confident that a lot of people have been participating,” Dara said.

Organizers say the goal is to find a cure within our generation so no one else will suffer or lose a loved one to the diminishing disease.

“This year is even more important. People are isolated at home. Caregivers and folks living with the disease. So it’s even more important this year to continue to raise money to try and find a cure for this,” David said.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bright and colorful flowers still covered Bicentennial Park– each color representing a reason to walk.

