Oklahoma City working on new plan to tackle homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City is working on a new plan to to target homelessness.

“Seeing this additional investment in the issue of homelessness from our city is really exciting,” Meghan Mueller, associate executive director of the Homeless Alliance, said.

She says the plan looks at some of the barriers like transportation, affordable housing, and employment.

“Homelessness is so complicated. It’s not just about one cause, or one root issue,” she said. “We know that no single provider can resolve it.”

Last year, the city hired a consultant to come up with a plan to tackle the issue.

The Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness worked with that person to revise it.

“It really was kind of a collaborative effort in looking at those multiple facets that contribute to homelessness,” Mueller said.

The new plan hasn’t been released yet.

“It has been this ongoing process of stakeholder meetings, talking through their ideas, thinking about what will work, what won’t work in our community,” Mueller said.

The city is also hiring a homelessness strategy coordinator to put the plan into place.

Along with that, the person will come up with “A Better Way Program,” which deals with employment and training.

The coordinator will join two other staff members that work on things like rolling out federal grants.

“We are really excited that the city is allocating more resources to this issue,” Mueller said.