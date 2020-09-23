Oklahoma City’s 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will go on but it will look a bit different

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s has grown and grown through the years.

It means a lot to gather with others who know what your family has been through. Now we are experiencing another thing together.

A pandemic. But it won’t stop the walk.



“This year it will look different, we won’t be gathering together as normal. We will be coming together as a community but we will be walking wherever we are” says Mark Fried, President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter.



The famous flower ceremony that has become synonymous with the walk will be held online to honor those taken and those afflicted with Alzheimer’s.

“They will then walk out into their neighborhoods, go out to hiking trails, high school tracks wherever it is that works for them and to walk with their family and their team. But we are just wanting to make sure people are safe but also still connect to that experience that is so special that comes along with the walk to end Alzheimer’s” says Fried.



That may take a little more motivation on for those taking part but remember, like Coronavirus, Alzheimer’s doesn’t discriminate.

Everyone is at risk so the push to find treatments and a cure continue.



Fried adds “We have to push it because the disease demands it. We are raising money, we are still moving along and the dollars are coming in but we really need to raise every dollar that we can possibly raise. Our commitment to this cause has not wavered regardless of the situation that we are all living in right now with the pandemic.”



So you can join walk, doing it safely in this pandemic, and together, one day stomp out Alzheimer’s.



“2020 I think everybody would look at it and say this has been a year we would like to put in our past right and so The Walk to end Alzheimer’s is a way for us to close out this calendar year strong and take a big swing back at this global issue that is Alzheimer’s disease” says Fried.

