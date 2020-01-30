Oklahoma commissioner of mental health leaving office

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Another leader of an Oklahoma state agency is leaving office.

Officials say Terri White, the commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, will leave the agency later this week. She has been with the agency since 2007.

White was a key witness in Oklahoma’s opioid trial, testifying about the devastating impact of opioid addiction and deaths in the state.

During an emotional point of the trial, White pushed back when Johnson & Johnson questioned whether Oklahoma shared responsibility in those deaths.

White’s testimony ultimately helped the state win a $465 million judgement against the drugmaker.