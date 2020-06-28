Oklahoma coronavirus cases near 13k

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Almost 13,000 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Sunday.

There have now been 12,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Sunday, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported on Saturday that there were 12,642 total cases in the state since the pandemic began in March.

There has been one additional COVID-19 death of a person in Oklahoma County; 385 people in the state have died from COVID-19 so far, according to OSDH.

OSDH reports that 329 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday; a total of 1,456 people have been hospitalized because of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

A total of 9,397 people in Oklahoma have recovered from coronavirus.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

The COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:

Adair: 112 (4 deaths) (100 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 19 (9 recovered)

Beaver: 30 (30 recovered)

Beckham: 11 (8 recovered)

Blaine: 14 (12 recovered)

Bryan: 85 (1 death) (61 recovered)

Caddo: 184 (11 deaths) (167 recovered)

Canadian: 258 (3 deaths) (186 recovered)

Carter: 82 (1 death) (64 recovered)

Cherokee: 74 (1 death) (58 recovered)

Choctaw: 110 (1 death) (101 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 852 (40 deaths) (599 recovered)

Coal: 8 (5 recovered)

Comanche: 392 (5 deaths) (350 recovered)

Cotton: 6 (2 deaths) (3 recovered)

Craig: 19 (17 recovered)

Creek: 140 (7 deaths) (114 recovered)

Custer: 55 (46 recovered)

Delaware: 132 (16 deaths) (97 recovered)

Dewey: 5 (4 recovered)

Ellis: 1 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 65 (2 deaths) (53 recovered)

Garvin: 68 (1 death) (42 recovered)

Grady: 135 (5 deaths) (114 recovered)

Grant: 2 (2 recovered)

Greer: 66 (7 deaths) (57 recovered)

Harper: 1 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 8 (7 recovered)

Hughes: 10 (5 recovered)

Jackson: 35 (3 deaths) (26 recovered)

Jefferson: 5 (4 recovered)

Johnston: 10 (8 recovered)

Kay: 91 (7 deaths) (65 recovered)

Kingfisher: 27 (18 recovered)

Kiowa: 8 (1 death) (5 recovered)

Latimer: 9 (1 deaths) (6 recovered)

Le Flore: 30 (1 death) (23 recovered)

Lincoln: 29 (2 deaths) (24 recovered)

Logan: 43 (1 death) (23 recovered)

Love: 29 (26 recovered)

Major: 8 (1 death) (5 recovered)

Marshall: 25 (19 recovered)

Mayes: 78 (4 deaths) (56 recovered)

McClain: 151 (4 deaths) (123 recovered)

McCurtain: 421 (4 deaths) (177 recovered)

McIntosh: 50 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Murray: 18 (13 recovered)

Muskogee: 106 (11 deaths) (71 recovered)

Noble: 37 (24 recovered)

Nowata: 34 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Okfuskee: 14 (7 recovered)

Oklahoma: 2,663 (70 deaths) (1,916 recovered)

Okmulgee: 59 (37 recovered)

Osage: 158 (8 deaths) (127 recovered)

Ottawa: 47 (2 deaths) (42 recovered)

Pawnee: 53 (2 deaths) (42 recovered)

Payne: 354 (1 death) (204 recovered)

Pittsburg: 57 (3 deaths) (45 recovered)

Pontotoc: 37 (2 deaths) (20 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 99 (4 deaths) (73 recovered)

Pushmataha: 10 (7 recovered)

Rogers: 164 (5 deaths) (112 recovered)

Seminole: 36 (3 deaths) (30 recovered)

Sequoyah: 32 (3 deaths) (19 recovered)

Stephens: 55 (1 death) (47 recovered)

Texas: 985 (6 deaths) (968 recovered)

Tillman: 23 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Tulsa: 3,251 (67 deaths) (2,075 recovered)

Wagoner: 242 (19 deaths) (175 recovered)

Washington: 395 (39 deaths) (330 recovered)

Washita: 3 (2 recovered)

Woods: 5 (5 recovered)

Woodward: 12 (11 recovered).

There have been 2,510,151 cases of COVID-19 and 125,539 coronavirus deaths in the United States so far.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Starbucks closed down eating areas back in March by blocking off tables.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Latest Stories