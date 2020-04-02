Oklahoma County Court Clerk to resume issuing marriage licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Court Clerk’s Office will resume issuing mariage licenses beginning Monday, April 6.

Oklahoma County Court Clerk Rick Warren announced the resumption in a news release on Thursday.

Marriage licenses will be issued from Warren’s office located at the County Annex Building, 320 Robert S. Kerr Ave. However, licenses will only be issued to those who make an appointment with office personnel.

“Due to concerns for public health and the health of my staff, we shut it down for a few days, but we’ve developed a process that we feel is very safe,” Warren said. “I believe that by asking that everyone who enters the building to practice personal responsibility by maintaining a safe distance of at least 6 feet and following all CDC guidelines we will keep the public and my staff safe.”

Two requirements must be met before a marriage license can be issued.

“At least one of the individuals seeking the license must provide proof of Oklahoma County residency,” Mr. Warren said. “Also, you must make a reservation with my office by calling 405/713-1705.”

Individuals seeking a marriage license will receive instructional details when they call to make an appointment.

Warren asks for as much documentation ahead of time as possible to minimize the amount of in-person time to process each transaction.

Warren said if a couple arrives to an appointment accompanied by other people, that the other people will have to wait in the vehicle they traveled in instead of congregating on the sidewalk outside the annex building.

“After a couple has made the appointment they can come downtown and only the couple

applying for the license will be allowed in the County Annex Building where my staff will walk

them through the process,” Warren said.

However, exceptions may be made for minors who require adult supervision, as well as for individuals who require an interpreter.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage