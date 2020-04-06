Oklahoma County decreases jail population to lower the risk of COVID-19 spreading

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says they've been working for over a month to bring down the jail population to decrease the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

"Best case scenario is for people to be out of this facility, as many people as possible that can be out of this facility, keeping in mind the safety of the public, then we need to do that," Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said.

He says in January and February of this year, there was an average of 1,700 people in jail a day. Now that's down to about 1,500.

Myers says the Sheriff's Office has worked with judges, the DA's office, and the public defender's office to see who can be released.

He also says the Sheriff has contacted metro law enforcement agencies about who they bring to jail.

"If [they] are picking up someone or citing someone for a minor offense, if [they] could, just cite and release, file out of custody charges on that individual and not bring them to jail," Myers said.

There's enough space in the jail to isolate every person brought in for at least ten days as a precaution in case they have symptoms of the virus.

Edmond Police Department is another agency taking precautions. They're supplying extra disinfectants for police vehicles and are changing the way their officers interact with people.

"One of the things we’re going right now to protect our officers from any kind of exposure is that if anyone is put into the back of their vehicle, the officer will put a mask over that person," Emily Ward with Edmond Police said.

Both Ward and Myers say there seems to be less criminal activity, but a pandemic doesn't mean you can get away with anything.

"As far as our deputies, I haven’t gotten any feedback that there’s been an increase or a lot more activity out there, but obviously you’re going to have criminals, so we are still going to respond to those calls, we’re still going to make arrests if we feel like we have to," Myers said.

If someone in the jail were to show COVID-19 symptoms, they would be isolated, and the Sheriff's Office would work with health officials to determine if the person should be hospitalized.