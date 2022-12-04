OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Jail is holding a Jail Trust Meeting Monday to discuss the possible resignation of Oklahoma County Jail administrator Greg Williams.

This all comes after several problems at the jail while William has been in the position with failed health inspections, over three dozen deaths within the past few years, an alleged inmate on inmate rape, a correction officer held hostage by an inmate, and much more.

Now CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Greg Williams position will be questioned by the jail trust Monday for a second time.

Monday’s agenda reveals” Possible acceptance of the possible resignation of Greg Williams as Jail Administrator.”

This is not the first time Williams’ position at the jail has been in question. Back at November’s jail trust meeting, Williams was grilled by the community for infrastructure problems, staff turnover and detainee deaths at the jail.

“I’m open to any comment, any suggestions, any help that we can get,” said Greg Williams, CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Also, at that meeting, former District Attorney David Prater said while he didn’t know why November’s meeting didn’t end with a vote that could have fired embattled jail CEO Greg Williams, it was the right amount of pressure on the trustees for more accountability,” said David Prater, former district attorney.

“There’s no transparency in the way they handle things… Today was a move in the right direction because they were much more vocal today than they ever been,” said David Prater, former district attorney.

Derrick Scobey, a jail trust member and the only one to call for the motion to remove Williams said continued reports of abuse, now 37 inmate deaths over the last two and a half years, and a recent rape caught on video continues to set the tone for Williams’ possible removal.

This also comes after the Oklahoma County Detention Center failed yet another state health inspection with 45 violations in October.

The detention center was found in violation of not conducting counts and sight checks, inadequate staffing, failure to provide 24-hour supervision of detainees, cleanliness and more.

Another failed inspection dates back to April.

Monday, the jail trust will review William’s position again.

A KFOR crew will be there to cover the outcome Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.