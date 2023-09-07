OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County Jail has failed yet another inspection by the Department of Health.

The report just came out, but it reads like many have before—problems with pests, missed checks on inmates and numerous repeat violations, pushing the complex into substantial noncompliance.

Jail leadership tells me they’re working to address the problems, but from inmate safety to mice and cockroaches, they have their work cut out for them.

The nine page document lists many issues inside the Oklahoma County Jail following an unannounced investigation July 26. The report states that 30 minute sight checks were not being made, resulting in an inmate collapsing on the floor without anyone knowing for hours.

The jail sent News 4 a statement which reads in part, “Under the new leadership of the jail and the trust, we have made substantial progress in addressing the many deficiencies cited in past Department of Health inspection reports. Sight checks remain a top priority.”

The jail also addressed the specific case of the inmate collapsing:

“Staff who fail to conduct proper site checks will be subject to disciplinary which may include retraining or up to termination of employment. In the specific incident in the report on April 22, 2023, staff members were terminated, and an investigation is ongoing.”

The other major issues cited in the report show complaints of bed bugs, roaches and a mice infestation. The report states they saw a large number of pests in different areas of the jail, even saying inmates showed bites on their body.

To that end, the jails says it is in the process of renovating inmate cells. Two weeks ago, News 4 got a look at those updates, which included new mats, paint and a sanitizing team.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to address each issue.” Oklahoma County Jail CEO Brandi Garner said. “Our top priority is always the health and safety of the detainees and staff.”

According to our previous reporting, this is the fourth inspection the jail has failed in the past year, so while staff assure us the problems are being addressed, only time will tell if they are.