Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for possible witnesses to fatal crash in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for possible witnesses following a fatal crash Friday night in Harrah.

According to a press release, deputies were called to North Harrah Road between Britton Road and Northeast 108th Street at 10:09 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies say they found a mangled Chevrolet Camaro in a culvert.

The press release states that the 27-year-old driver of the Camaro was thrown from the vehicle and killed in the crash. A passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver has not been identified at this time.

Investigators believe at least two vehicles were in the area at the time, and the Camaro may have clipped one of those cars’ shortly before crashing.

Anyone who saw a vehicle driving recklessly or at a high rate of speed Friday around 10 p.m. in the area is asked to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-713-1017.

Latest Stories