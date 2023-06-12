OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A serious warning is coming from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are seeing an alarming increase in people getting high and then getting behind the wheel, especially those with medical marijuana cards who might not realize they’re breaking the law.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR, as a result, they’re seeing a dramatic increase in crashes, injuries, fatalities and arrests.

They’re wanting to stress a medical marijuana card does not mean you can drive high.

“It’s not unusual at all to pull somebody over who is swerving and weaving and have them roll down the window, with big smile on their face and they’re holding out their medical marijuana card and their driver’s license. And they think that medical marijuana card is a get out of jail free card. It’s not just because you’ve got the card,” said Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said driving under the influence of marijuana carries the same penalties as any other narcotic.

So, if you’re caught driving high, you’re going to jail.

“If it turns out that we believe that you are intoxicated, we can ask you to go to the hospital, get blood drawn done. A blood draw is going to show me exactly how intoxicated you are,” said Brilbeck.

All Oklahoma County deputies are trained to spot the signs of driving under the influence of marijuana.

“Their eyes are red. They’re slurring their speech,” said Brilbeck.

Dr. Melinda Cail said marijuana can alter your state of consciousness. So, operating any car or truck can be dangerous to you and others on the road.

“Just like with any drug, whether it’s a prescription pain medicine or a muscle relaxer or an anxiety medicine or alcohol, you don’t want to operate heavy machinery,” said Dr. Cail. “They have generally the same effect, whether it’s illicit marijuana or medical, which is to get somebody high where they will feel euphoric. It can alter their state of consciousness. They feel very laid back and relaxed.”

This year, ODOT reported distracted driving remains the leading issue on Oklahoma highways. But other common causes of crashes include driving while under the influence.