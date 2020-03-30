Oklahoma COVID-19 cases rises to 429, Gov. Stitt requires travelers from six states to self-quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) - Oklahoma now has 429 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 16 people have died from the virus.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said earlier this week, "We know that as we continue to increase our testing capacity we will continue to have an increased number of cases. Actually I think our number of cases are closer to over 500 right now. They're going to get into the thousands."

Stitt is now requiring travelers coming into Oklahoma from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington, California, and Louisiana to self-quarantine for 14 days.

He is also requiring delivery personnel to submit to screenings upon request at hospitals, clinics, long term care facilities, and daycares.

His order also protects healthcare workers from discrimination in housing and childcare.

"Oklahomans, please take this seriously. I know this virus is affecting all of us in different ways. Some of us it's affecting our health or the health of our friends and loved ones. For others it's our finances and for all of us it's greatly affecting our way of life," Stitt said in a video posted on Facebook Sunday evening.

Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state at 120 cases and four deaths. The newest counties with cases are Garfield, Rogers, Seminole, and Texas.

Stitt says the state is working with hospitals to increase ICU capacities by 40 percent.

On a national level, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci estimates the death toll in the U.S. is going to see a sharp rise.

"I would say between 100 and 200,000 cases But I don't want to be held to that... excuse me I mean deaths... we're going to have millions of cases, but I just don't think that we really need to make a projection when it's such a moving target that you could so easily be wrong," Fauci said.

