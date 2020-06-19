Oklahoma Criminal Defense Lawyers support Black Lives Matter’s quest for legal change

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Criminal Defense Lawyers Association has thrown their support behind Black Lives Matter’s call for legal change.

The OCDLA issued a statement voicing their support for Black Lives Matter’s movement to institute change within the criminal justice system.

The statement is as follows:

The Oklahoma Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (OCDLA), as the State’s premier organization defending the rights of accused persons, joins in the call to make the ideals of the “Black Lives Matter” movement a reality in our criminal justice system, from the moment of first contact with law enforcement. Racial profiling techniques such as “driving while black” or “just us” have no place in our society. But it is not merely overt police and criminal justice system practices that are a problem. We condemn systematic practices, which may not appear overtly discriminatory, but have a racially discriminatory impact. No one, no matter their skin color or nationality, should fear the sight of a police officer while conducting themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner, nor should any person fear that an encounter with police will place their safety and, indeed, their life in jeopardy. The officers and members of the OCDLA also stand in full accord with the First Amendment, specifically the right to peacefully assemble to petition for the redress of grievances. Protesters, both in Oklahoma and around the country, have courageously answered the call to action. They demand to have their voices heard as they cry out for social justice for all persons of this nation. Peaceful demonstrations are not crimes and should not be received or treated as such by any governmental entity. These activities are protected under the Bill of Rights in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. A person’s right to peaceful protest should never be treated as criminal conduct, but rather should be defended by members of the executive, judicial, and legislative branches, as the very backbone of a representational democracy. Each of us has a responsibility to stand up against racism. But, under these circumstances, we encourage all members of the law enforcement community who disapprove of their colleagues’ abusive and humiliating actions towards people of color to stand and be counted, and to not look the other way when rights are being violated. We encourage all Oklahomans to stand together and make our state safe for all of its inhabitants without regard to the color of our skin or our ancestral heritage. Together we can make Oklahoma a shining example of equality and liberty for all of its residents. Oklahoma Criminal Defense Lawyers Association

The Black Lives Matter movement gained widespread momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, on May 25.

Chauvin bore his knee down into the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and pleaded for his life. Floyd died beneath Chauvin’s knee.

Massive protests against police brutality have been held across the United States and in many parts of the world since Floyd’s death.

Black Lives Matter is also working to bring attention to several other instances in which an unarmed black individual was killed by police.