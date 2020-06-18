Oklahoma DACA recipients react to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning the President cannot end legal protections for young immigrants.

“I cried. I cried a little bit,” said Stephanie Montelongo, DACA recipient & content creator for Dream Action Oklahoma.

DACA recipients relieved after hearing news from Washington. The Supreme Court handing down the ruling, saying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, better known as DACA, was illegally rescinded by the Trump Administration.

“The biggest and the most awesome news today is that we’re not going backwards. We’re actually going forward,” said DACA recipient Victor Vargas.

News 4 spoke with Vargas back in 2017, when he was just a student at the University Of Central Oklahoma. Now he works for the state.

“I got a college degree. And it’s been so good just having that work permit by my side. And be able to work and contribute back to our community,” Vargas said.

In 2017, the Trump Administration announced the end of DACA.

Those already enrolled still had protections and can renew their two-year permits, but no one new was able to apply.

U.S. Senator James Lankford announcing his disappointment over the decision.

Releasing this statement-

“The Supreme Court has now ruled that every future president has to abide by any previous President’s executive actions, whether lawfully put in place or not, unless a court determines they may be changed. This is the definition of arbitrary and a new invented constitutional right for the Executive Branch to be able to write laws if the courts like them. This Court has attempted to avoid a politically difficult issue by driving our legal system into a minefield of future uncertainty. In February of 2018, the Senate was in the process of finding a permanent fix for DACA, when the Supreme Court decided to take the issue away from Congress. Now, the Court has returned to Congress an even bigger mess while creating a long-term problem for any President responding to any previous Executive action. Congress was addressing it and should address DACA in law, but now this decision—and the way it is written—leaves the long-term solutions for DACA recipients even more in limbo.”

DACA recipients now hopeful for an easier path to citizenship.

“There’s more that can be done. It’s up to the American people in November to decide who they choose to elect. If they want to decide to stay with Trump, then that means they want to harm us,” Montelongo said.

The Trump Administration could try again to shut DACA down by offering a more detailed justification.