Oklahoma Dept. of Health: Higher daily numbers expected in coming weeks as reporting criterion changes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Within a couple of weeks, Oklahoma health officials said people can expect to see higher daily numbers of published positive coronavirus cases because they’ll be hope to be publishing positive COVID cases based on three different indicators.

Since they’ve been in use, state officials have been counting and reporting rapid antigen capture tests to the CDC, but they haven’t been publishing them on the COVID-19 dashboard available to the public.

That’s because, until recently, they were considered probable cases until confirmed by a PCR swab test.

“The CDC changed its definition criteria here about three weeks ago now which made it easier for us to feel comfortable with rolling that into our public reporting system,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor.

He explained that the tests sometimes result in false negatives.

“If you get a positive antigen capture test, we have pretty good confidence in that,” Dr. Taylor said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is in the process of updating its reporting system.

When it’s finished, state officials will begin reporting the positive antigen tests along with the rest of the positive daily cases.

They also plan on including a third type of positive called epidemiological links, or “epi links.”

“That would be individuals who have symptoms consistent with COVID and have a connection to a case who had COVID but who had not been tested,” said Dr. Taylor, “so they’ll end up in that as well.”

He said this will help clear up confusion from people who have been told they have a positive case by a doctor or health professional, but did not see it reflected in the state numbers.

Dr. Taylor said people considered “epi links” should still seek a test to confirm the positive, but that if you test positive with an antigen capture test, a PCR swab test isn’t needed.

However, if someone who believes they have COVID because of exposure or symptoms tests negative from an antigen capture test, they should seek a PCR test to confirm.

Tuesday morning, Governor Stitt said there are more antigen tests headed for Oklahoma, but those won’t be widely available to the public. They are headed to targeted populations like nursing homes and schools.

“Around 200 machines have already been delivered and the rest are scheduled to ship out later this week,” Gov. Stitt said. “These machines are going to help protect the Oklahomans who live in these facilities and are at high risk for this virus, and should play a key role in allowing visitation and family members to get back and safely visit their loved ones.”

There are antigen tests available in private doctors offices, urgent care clinics, and some county health departments, but Dr. Taylor said if a person needs a test, it’s best to seek out the nearest most convenient testing facility by calling the COVID hotline, 211, or calling a local health department.

“Nothing is really changing for the majority of people in the state of Oklahoma,” Dr. Taylor said.

